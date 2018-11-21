Priest not off the hook in Rapiñan slay – PNP

NAGA CITY — “The dismissal of the complaint against Fr. Paul Mart Tirao in connection with the murder of Jeraldyn Rapiñan is but temporary,” Police Senior Inspector Juvy Llunar, Chief of Police of San Fernando, Camarines Sur told the Bicol Standard.
“We have been ordered to conduct a deeper investigation into the circumstances surrounding the killing,” he said.
He added that, in fact, they are conducting frequent case conferences to pin down the real culprit.
“We are appealing to the community to cooperate with the investigation so we can come up with solid evidence,” he said.
Meantime, he noted that apart from Tirao, there are other persons of interest whom he begged off to reveal given the sensitive nature of the case.
Llunar added that he is confident that the case will reach the court based on the evidence meticulously gathered after receipt of the dismissal order from the Provincial Prosecutor’s Office.
“Rest assured that we are working round the clock to help the victim find justice,” he concluded.
It will be recalled that the police filed the complaint for Murder against Tirao on August 1, 2018, roughly two months after the body of Rapiñan was found dumped at Barangay Del Pilar, San Fernando, Camarines Sur.
The victim was discovered with several stab wounds and signs of strangulation.