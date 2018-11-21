PNP doubts sincerity of CPP/NPA in resuming peace talks

|Durana
The PNP leadership quickly condemned the latest hostility initiated by the CPP/NPA against government troops engaged in medical-dental civic action operations who were hurt in an ambush staged by the NPA, using internationally outlawed landmines in Sitio Patag, Brgy. Mambulo Nuevo, Libmanan, Camarines Sur.
PNP Spokesperson, Chief Superintendent Benigno B Durana Jr. described the attack as “another example of either duplicity or lack of influence of Utrecht-based CPP/NPA/NDF leaders who shamelessly ask for a meeting with PRRD while carrying out terror attacks against security forces personnel helping less fortunate Filipinos.”
The CPP/NPA leadership has obviously lost control over maverick commanders of its wayward guerilla fronts, Durana said.
Pursuit operations were mounted by AFP and PNP units in Camarines Sur against the NPA unit responsible for the attack.
Reports reaching the National Operations Center in Camp Crame, said the wounded PNP personnel were part of the 1st Camarines Sur Provincial Mobile Force Company on their way to the Libmanan town Proper from a medical mission in Barangay Bagamelon.
Upong reaching Sitio Patag, undetermined armed men who believed to be members of the New People’s Army ambushed the 9-man team resulted to the injuries to six members namely:
• PO3 Roland G Hermogeno;
• PO1 Vladimir Guadalupe;
• PO1 Roy V Carbonell;
• PO1 Eliseo Jomar N Palaroan;
• PO1 Daisy Bhel Genova;
• PO1 Mikhail Jose P Concina
The wounded were evacuated to the Mother Seton Hospital in Naga City while PNP and Philippine Army troops launched hot pursuit operations against the suspects.