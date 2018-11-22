PhilHealth conducts Bayanihan: Intensified Membership Enrolment and Collection (IMECO) Pilot Run for Formal Sector in Rinconada, Cam Sur

NABUA, Camarines Sur -- PhilHealth Regional Office V will stage a four-day Bayanihan dubbed as Intensified Membership Enrolment and Collection (IMECO) Pilot Run in Rinconada, Camarines Sur, to assist employers in updating their records prior to the processing of their business permits for 2019.
The IMECo or Project Bayanihan will address the lack of manpower of PhilHealth Camarines Sur, through the support of its counterpart PhilHealth Offices whose staff will be temporarily assigned in Nabua for the week- long activity. The Project is pursuant to Section 6.f of the Revised Implementing Rules and Regulations of the National Health Insurance Act of 2013 (RA 10606): “PhilHealth shall establish and maintain an updated membership and contribution database”. Employers and business owners in the said area are advised to prepare their PhilHealth records to be reconciled with PhilHealth’s database. They will be assisted by PhilHealth Accounts Information Management Specialists (PAIMS) from Legazpi, Catanduanes, Masbate, and Sorsogon, who will be doing the employer visitation and mapping activities during the Bayanihan.
Along these lines, members under the Formal Sector (employees of Government and Private Establishments including family drivers and household help) who wish to have their data amended are hereby advised to prepare their duly accomplished PhilHealth Member Registration Forms along with the photocopy/ ies of the following documents:
1. Marriage Certificate (for change in marital status, inclusion of spouse as additional dependent);
2. Birth Certificate of children below 21 years (for inclusion as dependent)
3. Birth Certificate (for correction of spelling/ date of birth)
PhilHealth will distribute the amended MDRs and/or IDs via their respective employers.
Aside from updating PhilHealth’s database, the Project will offer members a more convenient way of transacting with PhilHealth. The updated records will ensure ease of doing business, specifically when members or their dependents are confined in accredited institutions as they no longer have to line up at PhilHealth Offices to get their MDRs printed. Their updated and accurate data will be one click away through the PhilHealth Portal installed in all accredited providers.
Roughly 400 employers and 8,500 employees in Nabua and Iriga are expected to benefit from the pilot run of this Project.