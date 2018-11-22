P160-M allotted for May 2019 poll supplies

According to the Comelec Bids and Awards Committee (BAC), the approved budget for the contract (ABC) for procurement of 13 items, among them ballot secrecy folders and ballpens, is PHP160,687,221.94.
Open for bidding are the procurement of 1,104,000 ballot secrecy folders (PHP11,956,320); 368,000 bottles of indelible stain ink (PHP56,672,000); 708,000 pieces of ballpens (PHP3,596,640); 129,518 pieces of Seal with Steel Wire for ballot box and ERSD (PHP12,822,282); 500,000 pieces of plastic security seal (PHP22,500,000); 129,518 rolls of transparent tape (PHP7,036,712.94); and 10,730 boxes of continuous forms (PHP25,752,000).
The poll body will also need 20,300 reams of A4 paper with security markings (PHP5,795,650); 92,000 pieces of thumbprint taker (PHP3,220,000.00); 3,376 pieces of Pearl P350 Printer Ribbon (PHP1,877,056); 3,104 pieces of Epson FX 2190 Printer Toner (PHP1,474,400); and 257 pieces of Genecom 6800/6815Q Printer Ribbon (PHP1,387,800).
The Comelec BAC said interested bidders may obtain a complete set of bidding documents until Dec. 11 from the BAC Secretariat Office at the Palacio del Gobernador building in Intramuros, Manila and upon payment of a non-refundable fee.
Bidding documents are available from the website of the Philippine Government Electronic Procurement System and the website of the poll body, which can be downloaded free of charge.
The pre-bid conference has been set for all prospective bidders, at the FEMII Building in Intramuros, Manila at 10 a.m. on November 27
Submission of bids at the BAC Secretariat Office has been set at 9 a.m. Dec. 11 while the bid opening has been set at the FEMII Building at 10 a.m. on the same date. (PNA)