'Improper' use of Virac Cathedral earns bishop's ire

|Bishop Manolo de los Santos
He said the improper use of the aisles was a “gross disrespect against the sacred Cathedral.”
Earlier today, the members of the Mutya ng Virac Committee, along with Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes extended apologies to Bishop de los Santos.
De los Santos, however, stood firm on his appeal for the procession, which according to him will serve as an Act of Reparation.
He added that until the Act of Reparation is done, no mass will be celebrated at the Virac Cathedral.
He also urged the members of the clergy in the entire province to participate in the procession.
Meantime, the masses previously scheduled at the Virac Cathedral may be celebrated in any barangay chapel. (With report from Ramil Soliveres)