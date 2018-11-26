Monday, November 26, 2018

'Improper' use of Virac Cathedral earns bishop's ire


Bishop Manolo de los Santos
VIRAC, Catanduanes (Bicol Standard) – Diocese of Virac Bishop Manolo de los Santos called upon the Catholic community here to join a penitential procession at 3 a.m. on Wednesday. This after the Bishop condemned the use of the Virac Cathedral aisles as a catwalk for a teaser of the Mutya ng Virac pageant.

He said the improper use of the aisles was a “gross disrespect against the sacred Cathedral.”

Earlier today, the members of the Mutya ng Virac Committee, along with Virac Mayor Samuel Laynes extended apologies to Bishop de los Santos.

De los Santos, however, stood firm on his appeal for the procession, which according to him will serve as an Act of Reparation.

He added that until the Act of Reparation is done, no mass will be celebrated at the Virac Cathedral.

He also urged the members of the clergy in the entire province to participate in the procession.

Meantime, the masses previously scheduled at the Virac Cathedral may be celebrated in any barangay chapel. (With report from Ramil Soliveres)
