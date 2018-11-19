Monday, November 19, 2018

Home » , , , , » Catandunagnon student's short film among MMFF2018 entries

Catandunagnon student's short film among MMFF2018 entries



MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- A short film by a student from Catanduanes State University was selected as one of the eight official entries in the 2018 Metro Manila Film Festival - Student Short Film Category.

Filmmaker Demetrio Celestino III was earlier awarded a grant of P20,000.00 to produce the short film.

Meantime, the other seven official entries to the short film category are:

Balita - Centro Escolar University

Binibini 14. Beverly Lagdameo - De La Salle College of St. Benilde

Dalawampung Pisong Pag-asa - St. Dominic College of Asia

Kasilyas - Bulacan State University

Padyak - Northern Mindanao Colleges, Inc.

Paraiso - UP Diliman

Sasagot Ka Pa? - De La Salle College of St. Benilde

The judges announced that they had to choose from 123 entries.
Share:

Featured Post

BPI BanKo, BSP team up for exchange of unfit currencies

MANILA -- Ten branches of BPI Direct BanKo (BanKo) nationwide will start accepting unfit currencies starting December 3, 2018 as part o...

 