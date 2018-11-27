Camsur PESO brings local, overseas jobs to Partido

The Department of Labor and Employment, in partnership the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur through Camsur PESO and Local Government Unit of Goa, conducted a one-day job fair last November 17 at Trillanes Function Hall in Goa, Camarines Sur.
The “Trabaho, Negosyo, Kabuhayan, Job and Business Fair” was participated by 29 local and overseas agencies, providing a total of 3,303 employment opportunities to job seekers residing in Partido area.
Over 300 registrants, seeking for a job, went to the said job fair.
Thirteen of these were fortunate to be hired on the spot by local agencies.
As a Tourism fresh graduate from Partido State University and currently seeking for a job fitting to his degree, Kim Formalejo shared, “Since this my first time applying for a job, I could say that my experience here is very good because I was able to apply to a lot of good companies present today like Asialink, SM, Resorts World and Tugawe Cove. Applying for a job was made easier for us. I really hope that the provincial government will continue this kind of project and will conduct more job fairs so that a lot more people will be given job opportunities.”
Moreover, government agencies also present at the job fair included the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE), Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Philippine Overseas Employment Administration (POEA), Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA), PAG-IBIG Fund, Philippine Statistic Authority, Social Security System (SSS), PhilHealth, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI). These agencies conducted brief orientations of their programs and offered their services to the overseas Filipino workers (OFW), job seekers, applicants, and business aspirants in the job fair.
Emalyn Silvio Rubia, from Tigaon, Camarines Sur, is a former OFW in Riyahd and has 3 kids. Traveling to Goa, she made the most of the opportunity by applying to overseas agencies and enrolling for a English Language Proficiency program.
According to her, “I like the way the job fair was organized because it has different overseas and government agencies, too. After applying for jobs, I went to consult with POEA and OWWA too. I also enrolled for English Language Proficiency because I believe that it will help me in communicating with people from other country.”
The Camsur PESO has long been dedicated to conducting series of community-based job and business fairs around the province to develop human resources, deliver local and overseas employment opportunities closer to the people, and address unemployment and underemployment problems in Camarines Sur.
