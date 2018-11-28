Cam Norte ex-Gov. convicted of graft

|Typoco
Apart from the said penalty, Typoco is also perpetually disqualified from holding public office, the Decision promulgated on November 23, 2018 reads.
Typoco was found guilty of violating Section 3 (e) of Republic Act 3019, otherwise known as the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.
This case stemmed from the issuance and approval of Purchase Orders amounting to Php14,999,980.00 for 7,219 pieces of school armchairs made of steel and wood, 180 sets of plant cultivation implements and fertilizer application, and 100 sets of garden site and soil preparation.
The Sandiganbayan said the purchases made by Typoco did not go through the prescribed competitive bidding as he issued the Purchase Order and Purchase Request directly in favor of Crown IBM Trading, owned by Ildefonso Macaraig.
Said company is neither a duly-licensed manufacturer nor an exclusive distributor, which meant that procurement steps needed to be taken, the Court said.
Meanwhile, due to insufficient evidence, Typoco was acquitted for the crime of Estafa.
The Decision was signed by Associate Justice Lorifel L. Pahimna, with Oscar C. Herrera, Jr. and Michael Frederick Musngi concurring.