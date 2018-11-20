478 passengers stranded in Bicol ports due to 'Samuel'

|PNA file photo
LEGAZPI CITY -- The Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) in Bicol on Monday canceled the trips of sea vessels, grounding 478 passengers, 112 cargo trucks, passenger buses and cars in the ports of Masbate, Sorsogon, and Albay, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol reported on Tuesday.
The OCD report said ports authorities enforced the “no sailing” policy following the raising of Tropical Cyclone Warning (TCWS) Signal No. 1 over Masbate.
As of 6 a.m. Tuesday, there were 223 stranded passengers in Matnog, followed by Masbate with 108, Pio Duran with 82, and Pilar with 65 passengers.
Affected by the cancellation of sea transport were the ports of Matnog, and Pilar in Sorsogon, Masbate and in Pio Duran Albay, according to OCD regional director Claudio Yucot.
The PCG canceled the trip of 19 sea vessels, which were docked at the ports of Pilar, Matnog, Masbate, and Pio Duran and are bound for the Visayas provinces.
The OCD also directed local disaster councils to advise fishermen not to sail out and go fishing due to rough seas,
According to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA), tropical depression “Samuel” maintained its strength as it moves closer toward the Dinagat-Samar-Leyte area.
Aside from Masbate, TCWS No. 1 is hoisted over the provinces Romblon, Oriental and Occidental Mindoro and Northern Palawan. (PNA)