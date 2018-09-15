Thousands join Fluvial Procession in Naga City

|Balatas Road, Naga City
Bicol Standard photo
Due to the heavy rainfall brought about by Typhoon Ompong, the water level rose, according to Bernardo Pagador Jr. of the Philippine Coast Guard.
They are thus taking extra precautions to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew of at least 160 bancas that will pull the float of the image of the Virgin of Peñafrancia and the Divino Rostro.
In addition to the security preparations, the Office of Civil Defense Bicol recently turned over 500 life vests that would be used by the response volunteers of the fluvial procession.
Meantime, roads leading to the Metropolitan Cathedral have been closed to vehicular traffic since this morning.
The cellphone signal has also been temporarily shut down until after the end of the procession.
Across the city, members of the police and force multipliers have been deployed in strategic places.