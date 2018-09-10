TEAM NAGA | VP Leni re-skeds consultation on standard bearer

|Nene de Asis and Nelson Legacion
The hectic schedule of Vice President Leni Robredo was the reason why the announcement of the much-awaited political decision was delayed for these next few days, de Asis added.
"I was informed of this decision in a phone call by Mayor John Bongat. I was also assured that when the Vice President returns home for the Penafrancia fiesta, there will be a meeting for the announcement of the selection process," she said.
Meanwhile, Vice Mayor Legacion said he is ready for whatever the outcome of the meeting with the Vice President will be.
He confirmed that 26 out of 27 punong barangays, and an overwhelming majority of barangay kagawads, are committed to support his mayoralty bid.
"We will just wait for the announcement," he told the Bicol Standard.
Vice President Robredo was briefly in Naga City to attend the Traslacion and a gathering of women entrepreneurs held in a hotel.