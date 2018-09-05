SM City Daet, LGU thresh out mall construction concerns

The SB announced that they had been receiving various recommendations from stakeholders, who believe that the mall effect changes in the community not only at present but also in the years to come.
Among the issues threshed out were the flow of traffic, drainage problem, and the effects of the mall on local businesses.
The Sangguniang Bayan emphasized that there should be a strict compliance with rules.
Invited were representatives of the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Municipal Engineering Office, the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office, barangay officials, and the developers of SM City Daet.
SM City Daet is expected to open in 2019.