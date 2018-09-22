NFA: No rice shortage in Cam Norte

In fact, rice sufficiency stands at 96% if the Daily Consumption Requirements are considered, she said during the Provincial Price Coordinating Council Meeting earlier this week.
Across the province, NFA rice is available at 267 retail outlets, in addition to the pamilihang-bayan.
Dumawal also appealed to the LGUs and barangay officials to monitoring of the distribution of NFA rice here.
Meantime, Department of Trade and Industry Provincial Director Cynthia Olaguer announced that the price of basic and prime commodities in the province has risen to around 1 to 7 percent, as compared to the prices in January to August 2017.
This is likely due to the increase in delivery cost, she said.
She further announced the office's plans to put up DTI Suking Tindahan units in various barangays.
The Provincial Agriculture Office for its part said that a kilo of rice in the pamilihang bayan now costs P53.52, which is higher than the price in the same period in 2017, which was P49.00, Raphy Belardo, Planning Officer IV said.
Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Representative Maria Dolores V. Alegre reported that medicines did not increase in price in the province.
The same office also did not receive reports of violations in Camarines Norte for the past year, Alegre noted. | PIO CNorte