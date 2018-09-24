Mayor Bongat clarifies Emergency Shelter Assistance status in Naga City

Bongat said that the press conference is the best way to explain to the public they had exerted all efforts to expedite the release of the assistance.
However, for reasons beyond the control of the city government, the assistance has not been released to this day.
“We have coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Office and the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur,” the local chief executive said.
Now the ball is in the hands of the DSWD, he added.
“But we assure the victims of typhoon Nina that there is assistance that is earmarked for them,” he said.