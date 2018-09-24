Monday, September 24, 2018

Home » , , » Mayor Bongat clarifies Emergency Shelter Assistance status in Naga City

Mayor Bongat clarifies Emergency Shelter Assistance status in Naga City


NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Hounded by incessant follow-ups on the release of the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) for victims of 2016’s Typhoon Nina, Mayor John Bongat called for a press conference this morning to announce updates.

Bongat said that the press conference is the best way to explain to the public they had exerted all efforts to expedite the release of the assistance.

However, for reasons beyond the control of the city government, the assistance has not been released to this day.

“We have coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Regional Office and the Provincial Government of Camarines Sur,” the local chief executive said.

Now the ball is in the hands of the DSWD, he added.

“But we assure the victims of typhoon Nina that there is assistance that is earmarked for them,” he said.
Share:

Featured Post

Mayor Bongat clarifies Emergency Shelter Assistance status in Naga City

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – Hounded by incessant follow-ups on the release of the Emergency Shelter Assistance (ESA) for victims of 20...

 