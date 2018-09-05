Many faces, one Mary at Labo's Busig-on Festival

|Dormicion de la Virgen
Spearheaded by the Local Government Unit of Labo, the event acknowledges the camareros or caretakers of the statues which are from the collections of various families, individuals, and religious organizations in Camarines Norte.
The oldest of the statues is a 19th century image of Virgen de Alegria with hands and head made of ivory, which goes out in procession for the Salubong rites every Easter Sunday.
A crowd favorite is the Dormicion de la Virgen, the Sleeping Virgin at the end of her earthly life. The image is under the stewardship of Enrico and Leonor Barrios.
The collection also features Our Lady of Sorrows and Hope (under the stewardship of Paolo Gerero and family), Our Lady of Remedies (under the stewardship of Vany Verzo), Mary Mother of God (under the stewardship of Ramil Edward Varin Carino), Our Lady of Sorrows (under the stewardship of Ramil Edward Varin Carino), an antique image of Our Lady of the Miraculous Medal, Our Lady of Peace, Nuestra Senora del Dulce Nombre (under the stewardship of Joseph Cuyt), Our Lady of Sorrows (antique processional image from Labo), Our Lady of Candelaria of Paracale (a replica of the original and canonically-crowned Madonna, under the stewardship of Ramil Edward Varin Carino), Our Lady of Manaoag, Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Labo, Our Lady of Penafrancia, La Virgen Costurera (Mary as a seamstress in the temple during her childhood years), La Festejada (Our Lady of the Most Holy Rosary, under the stewardship of Joseph Cuyt), Mary Mediatrix of All Grace, Our Lady of the Poor (from the retablo of the Church of the Risen Lord of the Adorno Fathers in Sto. Domingo, Vinzons), Rosa Mistica (Under the stewardship of Ramil Edward Varin Carino), Immaculate Heart of Our Lady of Fatima, La Virgen Milagrosa de Badoc, Our Lady of the Visitation of Piat, Our Lady of Casaysay, the Immaculate Heart of Mary, and various statuettes and miniature icons.
LGU Labo decided to include the event in the town fiesta lineup, as the Church celebrates the birthday of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8, which happens to be the date of the town fiesta. (Photos and information courtesy of Paolo Gerero)