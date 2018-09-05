Man murdered at Cha Kamot’s Kinalas in Naga City

|Cha Kamot’s Kinalas/Cordova's Kinalas, Naga City
Bicol Standard photo
Danilo Mallari y Cordova, of legal age, jobless, was discovered lifeless in a pool of his own blood in a room at the second floor of Cordova’s Kinalas, more commonly known as Cha Kamot, at Corregidor St., Barangay Dayangdang by househelp Virginia Bragais.
Cordova is a nephew of the noodle house’s owner, investigators said.
Bragais said the victim had been residing in the room adjacent to hers.
Police investigators told the Bicol Standard that the victim had been drinking the whole day with two men at the side of the kitchen prior to the killing.
The suspect/s have not been identified, although the weapon used—a kitchen knife from the noodle house— had been recovered.
Bragais, who sleeps at the second floor of the building, said that at around 1 a.m. today (Sept. 5), she went down the stairs to urinate.
On her way back upstairs, she noticed a drop of blood on the steps, and a little later, encountered a man running down the stairs with his face covered, she said.
The man acknowledged her before exiting the building, she added.
Meanwhile, another person jumped out of the window from the second floor, according to Bragais.
His identity, she said, is also unknown to her.
She reported the crime to the barangay officials at around 5 a.m., because according to her, she feared for her own life because the killer/s might go after her.
Bragais also narrated that on Tuesday morning, the victim posed for a photo while sitting on his motorcycle in front of the kinalas place. He jokingly said the photo should be placed on top of his coffin when he dies.
The barangay officials, who responded to the incident, declared that the victim is known in the community for drinking everyday.
However, he allegedly has no known enemies.
Meantime, the noodle house’s owner was not there when the incident occurred.
The investigation is still underway as of this writing.
Cordova’s Kinalas is known for its beef noodle dish known as kinalas, as well as banana fritters.