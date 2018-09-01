LGU Naga: No truth to claim law enforcers out to plant drugs at checkpoints

|Naga City
Bicol Standard file photo
In a Facebook post this morning, LGU Naga said: “While of course there will be unannounced random scheduled checkpoints on various days that will be undertaken by various agencies in the city as part of our security preparations for the Penafrancia Fiesta, there is no truth however to this circulating information that it will be for the purpose of planting drugs.”
It added: “We assure the public that all activities of our law enforcement agencies are within the bounds of law.”
The circulating information cautioned motorists against the checkpoints that will be set up by the Highway Patrol Group, Land Transportation Office, Public Safety Office, and Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board, which will be allegedly responsible for the planting of drugs.
LGU Naga, however, confirmed that there will be checkpoints that will be set up in preparation for the Peñafrancia fiesta, but these will not be used for the aforementioned illegal activity.
Meantime, the Land Transportation Office in Bicol also announced that it will be setting up Oplan Ligtas Byahe kiosks and Motorist Assistance Centers in various parts of Naga to ensure the safety of the pilgrims.
It further assured the public that it will remain committed to its duty to protect the safety of motorists during the religious events.