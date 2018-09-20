Hundreds of public servant hopefuls join Albay CSC fair

|JOB FAIR. Hundreds of city residents seeking employment flock to the two-day ‘Government Job Fair’ conducted by the Civil Service Commission (CSC) in Bicol at SM City Legazpi. (Photo by Connie Calipay)
LEGAZPI CITY -- Hundreds of jobseekers on Tuesday flocked to the "Government Job Fair" being conducted here by the Bicol Civil Service Commission (CSC) until Wednesday (September 19).
Lynbee Navio, regional information officer of CSC-Bicol, told the Philippine News Agency in an interview that the two-day job fair offers hundreds of vacant positions from the 10 participating regional line agencies.
According to her, most of the vacant positions are plantilla or permanent positions and the remaining are contract of service and job order positions.
Held at the newly-opened SM City Legazpi, the job fair is among the highlights of the 118th Philippine Civil Service Anniversary with the theme “Lingkod Bayani: Maka-Dios, Makatao, Makabayan”.
“This is a strategy to market highly qualified civil service eligible to government agencies, make accessible, transparent and open vacancies in the government for the public and place talented graduates and jobseekers in the government,” Navio said.
The job fair also aims to increase the absorption rate of workers who are Career Service eligible in the government service.
Among the participating agencies in the event are the Department of Social Welfare and Development, Professional Regulation Commission, Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Legazpi City PESO office, Department of Public Works and Highways, Philippine National Police, Department of Education, Land Transportation Office, and CSC thru its Human Resource Division.
Aside from the job fair, the CSC is also holding the “Government Express Goes to the Mall” program, which aims to bring government services closer to the people by making available front-line services.
The participating agencies in the Government Express are the Philippine Statistics Authority, National Bureau of Investigation, Department of Health, Philippine Postal Office, Government Service Insurance System, National Police Commission, and Social Security System, among others. (PNA)