Gov. Migz earmarks P465-M for health

This week, he announced that he has allocated an additional P90 million for Phase 4 of the construction of the Camarines Sur Provincial Hospital located at Barangay Banasi, Bula, Camarines Sur.
Another Php 145 million has been set aside to construct, expand and improve the district / municipal hospitals in Caramoan, San Jose, Ocampo, Garchitorena, Siruma, Libmanan, Ragay and Sipocot.
To compliment the construction and upgrading of the district and municipal hospitals, he has ordered the purchase of modern medical equipment in the amount of P175 million.
Meantime, more barangay health centers and Rural Health Units are slated to be constructed this year.
“Productivity and prosperity will be achieved only if our people are well,” he said.