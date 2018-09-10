Monday, September 10, 2018

Home » , , , » Gov. Migz earmarks P465-M for health

Gov. Migz earmarks P465-M for health



PILI, CSur— Gov. Migz Villafuerte has allocated an additional P465 million this 2018 for health infrastructure and equipment in a bid to further improve public health services in the province.

This week, he announced that he has allocated an additional P90 million for Phase 4 of the construction of the Camarines Sur Provincial Hospital located at Barangay Banasi, Bula, Camarines Sur.

Another Php 145 million has been set aside to construct, expand and improve the district / municipal hospitals in Caramoan, San Jose, Ocampo, Garchitorena, Siruma, Libmanan, Ragay and Sipocot.

To compliment the construction and upgrading of the district and municipal hospitals, he has ordered the purchase of modern medical equipment in the amount of P175 million.

Meantime, more barangay health centers and Rural Health Units are slated to be constructed this year.

“Productivity and prosperity will be achieved only if our people are well,” he said.
Share:

Featured Post

Comelec sets sked of filing of COCs on Oct.1-5

Comelec MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- The filing of Certificates of Candidacy for the May 13 midterm elections has been scheduled from Oct...

 