Gov. Bichara recommends suspension of classes in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Gov. Al Francis Bichara recommended the suspension of classes for both private and public schools in the pre-school, elementary and high school levels effective tomorrow morning and until lifted.
This is in view of the approaching typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut), which may place Albay under Typhoon Warning Signal No. 1 by tonight or tomorrow, he said.
He also recommended the following:
- No sailing to all fishermen.
- Restriction of any shoreline activities such as swimming, etc.
- Avoidance or delay of any planned inter island travels along the eastern seaboard to avoid the disastrous impacts due to rough and very rough seas.
- All LDRRMCs should be on heightened alert in their areas of jurisdiction and to monitor status of typhoon through the PAGASA Legazpi and local broadcast media.