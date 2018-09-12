Wednesday, September 12, 2018

Gov. Bichara recommends suspension of classes in Albay

LEGAZPI CITY (Bicol Standard) -- Gov. Al Francis Bichara recommended the suspension of classes for both private and public schools in the pre-school, elementary and high school levels effective tomorrow morning and until lifted.

This is in view of the approaching typhoon Ompong (international name: Mangkhut), which may place Albay under Typhoon Warning Signal No. 1 by tonight or tomorrow, he said.

He also recommended the following:
  • No sailing to all fishermen.
  • Restriction of any shoreline activities such as swimming, etc.
  • Avoidance or delay of any planned inter island travels along the eastern seaboard to avoid the disastrous impacts due to rough and very rough seas.
  • All LDRRMCs should be on heightened alert in their areas of jurisdiction and to monitor status of typhoon through the PAGASA Legazpi and local broadcast media.
