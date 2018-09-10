DPWH-5 assures worry-free trip for devotees

|DPWH Bicol Regional Director Virgilio Eduarte
Through a memorandum recently issued by DPWH Regional Director Virgilio C. Eduarte, District Engineers (DEs) in the mainland provinces were instructed to set up Motorist Assistance Centers (MACs) along its national road.
A total of eleven (11) MACs were installed along the conspicuous places of the national road, three (3) in Albay, one (1) in Camarines Norte, five (5) in Camarines Sur and two (2) in Sorsogon. Roving Teams from Maintenance Division of DPWH Regional Office will also closely monitor the entire stretch of the Daang Maharlika in Bicol Region.
These teams will render 24/7 assistance to the pilgrims for the period from September 6-8 and 13-17, 2018.
This activity is in coordination with the Land Transportation Office (LTO), Philippine National Police (PNP), and concerned Local Government Units (LGUs).
Each DPWH Assistance Team is composed of Engineers, Mechanics and Equipment Operators.
These members are oriented on their specific assignments for the delivery of the best service to the public. For proper identification, field personnel will wear shirts with the seal of DPWH and name tags.
In a meeting with DEs and key staff of DPWH in Bicol, Director Eduarte echoed the instruction of Secretary Mark A. Villar to keep the national road safe for travelers at all times.
Thus, the director ordered that all roads particularly those leading to the pilgrimage site must be thoroughly maintained with installed appropriate informative/directional, regulatory and warning signs.
National roads with ongoing civil works shall also be monitored on its compliance as to road work safety, traffic management and good housekeeping practices.