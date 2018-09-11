DA helps Bicol brace for coming typhoon

|A farmer in Mandaon, Masbate shows her field.
File photo courtesy of DA Bicol
PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) – The Department of Agriculture (DA) has announced that its regional office at San Agustin, this town, will lend two combine harvesters/threshers to farmers who want to save their crops from flooding or strong winds.
This after news broke out that Bicol will experience heavy rains due to typhoon Mangkhut these coming days.
Apart from the two units at the DA regional office, there are also combine harvesters at the Research Outreach Stations in Asid, Masbate City; Calasgasan, Daet, Camarines Norte, Cabid-an, Sorsogon City; and Camalig, Albay.
The DA said these can also be borrowed to save crops.
Meantime, farmers who are done harvesting may dry their crops at the flatbed dryers at cooperatives, associations, and local government units across the region.
The office also recommended that grains, fertilizers, and seedlings be covered with laminated sacks for these to stay dry.
In areas where flooding usually occurs, animals should be brought to higher ground or to the designated evacuation centers for animals.
Trees should be pruned for accidents to be prevented, the DA further said.
The office likewise assured the public that in any eventuality, they have seedlings and seeds for rehabilitation purposes.