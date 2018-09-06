Cua challenges Sarmiento for probe on power crisis

|Governor Joseph C. Cua
In his message during the 41st General Assembly of FICELCO, the province’s lone power cooperative earlier this week at Bato Rural Development High School, Cua said that with the efficient kind of linkages Sarmiento has, he can use it to make the inquiry happen like the previous shabu laboratory inquiry, and the illegal logging inquiry.
The local chief executive also pointed that what is hampering the cooperative action to find solution for the infuriating brownout is the 2nd Amendment of the (ESA) Energy Sales Agreement between FICELCO and SUWECO.
As reference, Cua used the NEA (National Electrification Administration) audit report citing that NEA found irregularities in how the 1st and 2nd amendment was approved lacking in comprehensive study.
“That is why in my own effort as governor, during the CNHS PTA Induction Ceremony, I requested our dear Congressman to conduct Congressional Inquiry. And at this very point, I will request the same. Conduct a congressional hearing to find answers regarding the 2nd Amendment of ESA between Ficelco and SUWECO”, Cua said.
Cua further added that because of the onerous agreement between FICELCO and SUWECO has made it difficult for other (IPP) Independent Power Provider like Santrap, Sipcor and GS Engineering & Construction to enter the power agreement in the province.
“Dagdag uya ang dipisil na paglaog nin iba pang power supply provider dahilan sa 2nd amendment. Kutan-a igwa na kitang bagong Power Provider kung bako dahil sa 2nd amendment na nagpapahiling nin sarong ‘onerous’ o monopolyong kontrata”, Cua enthused.
The 2nd amendment states that “Should there be additional demand of electricity in the Province of Catanduanes in the future, FICELCO shall primarily inform the SUWECO of said need in writing and the latter is obliged to provide the same”
The NEA audit observation therefore cited that it may be possible that FICELCO cannot get other power provider in the future since in case of additional demand of electricity, it is obliged to primarily inform SUWECO of said need in writing and the same will be obliged by the latter.
“Sa ngonyan, gusto ko pong punan an informational campaign manungod sa status nin satuyang kuryente segun sa audit nin NEA nganing maliwanagan man an lambang Catandungan asin mas makatao nin magayon na argumento asin civic participation”
San Isidro Village Punong Barangay, Rudy Tolentino backed Gov. Cua in his request for Congressional Inquiry. He said that the people responsible for this will not say it in public unless put into an inquiry.