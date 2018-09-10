Monday, September 10, 2018

Comelec sets sked of filing of COCs on Oct.1-5

Comelec
MANILA (Bicol Standard) -- The filing of Certificates of Candidacy for the May 13 midterm elections has been scheduled from October 1 to 5, the Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced.

“No person can run for the position of senator, member of the House of Representatives, provincial, city, municipal, or ARMM (Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao) regional official unless such aspirant accomplishes and files a sworn COC in the form prescribed by the Commission,” Comelec Resolution No. 10420 reads.

In addition, no COCs shall be filed through mail, e-mail, or fax, according to the same.

An aspirant who wishes to withdraw his/her candidacy must provide a sworn statement of withdrawal in five copies, to be submitted to the office where he/she filed the COC, the same Resolution states.

Comelec Resolution No. 10420 was promulgated last Friday.
