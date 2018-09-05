CBSUA opens call for new prexy

|CBSUA
Bicol Standard file photo
PILI, Camarines Sur (Bicol Standard) -- The Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Governing Board has formally and publicly announced that the Search for Presidency is now open.
Applicants must possess the following minimum requirements:A. Must be a natural-born Filipino citizen.
B. Must not be less than thirty-five (35) years old and not more than sixty-one (61) years old at the time of application for the position (61 years old shall mean from the actual date of birth and not a day older beyond 61 years old)
C. Must be a holder of an earned relevant doctorate degree from a reputable higher education institution,
D. Must have proven track record as administrator of a tertiary level institution (President, Vice-President, Dean, Campus Administrator, Director, e.g. Director for Instruction, Director for Research, Director for Extension, Director for Production, Director for Planning and Development, who reports directly to the Vice President or President) whether in public or private, for at least five (5) years.
E. Must not have been convicted of any administrative offense or of any crime involving moral turpitude.
Interested applicants must submit seven (7) sets/copies [one (1) set of original, and six (6) sets of certified photocopies] of the following documentary requirements:
A. Formal Application letter addressed to:
HONORABLE J. PROSPERO E. DE VERA III, DPA Officer-In-Charge, Commission on Higher Education 4th Floor, HEDC Building, C.P. Garcia Avenue University of the Philippines, Diliman, Quezon City
B. Detailed Curriculum Vitae, signed under oath ( personal data, educational qualifications, work experience including organizational chart of the institution showing the candidate’s position, research outputs and publications, extension activities, experience in resource generation, awards and certificates, conferences attended).
C. Certified true copy of documents in support of the data stated in the Curriculum Vitae. The HRM/ Records Officer of the organization where the applicant comes from may certify to the authenticity of the documents provided that the original is presented to him/ her for comparison.
D. Proposed Vision, Mission and Development Goals for the SUC in not more than five (5) pages ( double space, font 12)
E. Certificates/Clearance from the following government agencies, obtained not more than three (3) months from the date of filling of application, indicating applicant has no pending administrative and/or criminal case;
i. Sandiganbayan
ii. Civil Service Commission (CSC)
ii. Civil Service Commission (CSC)
iii. Municipal/Regional Trial Court
iv. Ombudsman (for government employees)
v. Institution/Company where applicant is presently employed
v. Institution/Company where applicant is presently employed
vi. National Bureau of Investigation (NBI)
F. PSA-Authenticated Birth Certificate
G. Medical Certificate of Physical Fitness issued by a physician from a DOH- accredited health institution but not the same institution where the applicant is presently employed. Letterhead of hospital; or clinic must indicate DOH accreditation number, in case of private hospitals or clinic.
H. Results of Neuro-psychiatric examination conducted by a physician from a DOH-accredited health institution but not the same institution where the applicant is presently employed. Letterhead of clinic/ hospital must indicate DOH accreditation number. The test results shall also include a statement indicating the purpose for which the test is taken, it should be signed or endorsed by the neuro-psychiatric doctor, e.g. “that test was taken in connection with the applicant’s application for the presidency of CBSUA.
I. Duly accomplished CSC Form 212 made under oath.
The Search Committee for Presidency reserves the right to validate and verify the authenticity of documents submitted and the right to accept or reject any document that it deems to be questionable.
Deadline for submission of application and the required documents shall be on September 25, 2018, 5:00 P.M. (Philippine Standard time)
Applicants may submit their documents to:
HON. RONALD L. ADAMAT, Ph.D. P.D. CHED Commissioner and Chairperson, CBSUA Board of Regents 4/F HEDC Building, C.P. Garcia Avenue U.P., Diliman, Quezon City
Attention:
MR. ALBERT A. AÑOSA Chief of Staff Office of Commissioner R. Adamat
or to:
DR. MINDA J. FORMACION Former Chancellor and Professor Emeritus, UP Visayas, Miagao, Iloilo Chairperson, Search Committee for President Central Bicol State University of Agriculture or
Attention:
MR. REY ECO SANCHEZ Board Secretary V Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Secretariat, Search Committee for President cbsua.boardsecretary@gmail.com.
The Search Committee for Presidency reserves the right to validate and verify the authenticity of documents submitted and the right to accept or reject any document that it deems to be questionable.
Deadline for submission of application and the required documents shall be on September 25, 2018, 5:00 P.M. (Philippine Standard time)
Applicants may submit their documents to:
HON. RONALD L. ADAMAT, Ph.D. P.D. CHED Commissioner and Chairperson, CBSUA Board of Regents 4/F HEDC Building, C.P. Garcia Avenue U.P., Diliman, Quezon City
Attention:
MR. ALBERT A. AÑOSA Chief of Staff Office of Commissioner R. Adamat
or to:
DR. MINDA J. FORMACION Former Chancellor and Professor Emeritus, UP Visayas, Miagao, Iloilo Chairperson, Search Committee for President Central Bicol State University of Agriculture or
Attention:
MR. REY ECO SANCHEZ Board Secretary V Central Bicol State University of Agriculture Secretariat, Search Committee for President cbsua.boardsecretary@gmail.com.