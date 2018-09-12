Cancellation of fluvial procession remote--Mayor Bongat

|Fluvial Procession file photo
by Othelo Orpiada Padre
"Bicol is no direct hit of Typhoon Ompong according to all forecasts," he told the Bicol Standard in an interview this afternoon.
Nevertheless, he convened the Naga City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Council, Liga ng mga Barangay led by Councilor Dodit Beltran, Naga City Government Management Committee (MANCOM) led by City Administrator Jun Tam Mongoso, and the Joint Operations Center (JOC) for Peñafrancia Fiesta 2018 earlier today for a briefing on the weather situation.
Meantime, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) in Bicol also turned over 500 units of life vest to the CDRRMC, to be used by response volunteers during the fluvial procession this coming Saturday.
The OCD also advised the local disaster council to prepare for Typhoon Ompong.