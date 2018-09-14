Brigada Eskwela best implementers in Bicol lauded

|Photo: Albay PIO
For the Elementary Level, the awardees were:
Small Category –Mamlad ES, Albay; Bonot ES, Tabaco City; Tonga ES, Masbate Province
Medium Category – Barcelona CS, Sorsogon Province; Virac CES, Catanduanes; Balatas ES, Naga City
Large Category - Tulay na Lupa ES, Camarines Norte; Canaman CS, Camarines Sur; Pioduran West CS; Albay
Mega Category – Iriga CS, Iriga City; Tabaco Northwest CS, Tabaco City; and Rawis ES, Legazpi City
Meantime, for the Secondary Level, the awardees include:
Small Category – Revil Bajar NHS, Masbate Province; San Vicente Grande HS, Albay; San Pedro NHS, Iriga City
Medium Category – Mary Perpetua Brioso NHS, Masbate Province; Tuaca NHS, Camarines Norte; Sagrada NHS, Iriga City
Large Category – Goa HS, Camarines Sur; Bantayan NHS, Tabaco City; Larap NHS, Camarines Norte
Mega Category – Pamplona NHS, Camarines Sur; Aroroy NHS, Masbate Province, Vinzons Pilot HS, Camarines Norte.
Dr. Gilbert Sadsad, Regional Director of DepEd Regional Office V in his message told the awardees: "Let us continue to inspire students, embrace education and for them to realize their dream."
Also in attendance was Gov. Al Francis Bichara, who said that the Provincial Government of Albay is willing to support schools that lack resources.
Assistant Schools Division Superintendent Wilfredo Gavarra, town mayors, and stakeholders were also present during the activity.