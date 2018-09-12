Bicol PNP units on full alert for 'Ompong'

|Philippine National Police Director General Oscar Albayalde
Photo via PNP PIO
This, Albayalde said, is to ensure availability of resources and personnel for possible disaster response operations in areas threatened by the destructive effects of Supertyphoon Ompong, including other areas in Luzon that may experience torrential monsoon rains as a result.
The PNP-SAF, Maritime Group, Highway Patrol Group, Police Community Relations Group, Health Service; and all Regional and Provincial Mobile Forces are likewise placed on Full Alert to ensure their rapid availability for possible disaster response and rescue operations.
As an initial response in anticipation of the expected landfall of Supertyphoon Ompong, Albayalde directed resources and personnel from these operational support and maneuver units with disaster response capability to preposition within closest and safest proximity to threatened and high risk areas along coastlines, riverbanks and geohazard zones for rapid deployment in the event of contingency.
PNP provincial, city and municipal offices and stations have also been instructed to undertake road clearing operations for debris in coordination with LGUs and DPWH, especially along national highways and major thoroughfares to allow unhampered movement of emergency vehicles, troops, equipment, supplies and market commodities.
Meantime, at the PNP National Headquarters, the PNP Critical Incident Management Committee (CIMC) chaired by Police Deputy Director General Archie Francisco Gamboa, PNP Deputy Chief for Operations, thru the PNP Sub-Committee on Disaster Management (SCDM) chaired by Police Director Eduardo Serapio M. Garado, The Director for Police Community Relations (DPCR) is constantly monitoring the situation in areas affected by the weather disturbance thru the NDRRMC.