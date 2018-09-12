Bicol cops urged to uphold duty

By Jorge Hallare
LEGAZPI CITY -- A ranking official of the Philippine National Police on Tuesday urged the police force in Bicol region to always uphold their duties and to sacrifice for a more capable, credible, and efficient law enforcement.
PNP Deputy Chief for Administration, Deputy Director General Fernando Mendez, enjoined the lawmen to always be motivated to do their duty in running after lawless elements and waging war against illegal drugs and to make the communities safe and secure.
Mendez was the guest of honor and speaker as the Police Regional Office 5 (Bicol) celebrated the 117th Police Service Anniversary at Camp Gen. Simeon Ola here.
In his message, he said the celebration's theme, "Pagbabago sa Hanay ng Pulisya, Hatid ay Ligtas sa Pamayanan Laban sa Kurapsyon, Krimen at Iligal na Droga", will trace the great strides of policing and its development over the years since the national police was formally established in 1901.
Mendez also pointed out the policy of PNP Director General Oscar Albayalde to prioritize the discipline and cleansing of ranks to achieve the best police service.
Meanwhile, Bicol police director, Chief Supt. Arnel Escobal said in an interview that aside from the program conducted inside the camp here to celebrate the police service anniversary, personnel of Regional Police Community Relations Service launched various activities, such as the anti-illegal drugs advocacy campaign and school-based programs, including an information drive on disaster preparedness and response and campaign against crime and drug abuse prevention.
Also during the program, awards were given to units and individual police personnel who have performed well in their duties and service.
The unit awardees were: Sorsogon Police Provincial Office (PPO), Best Provincial Office; Sorsogon City Police Station, Best City Police Station; Goa Municipal Police Station, Best Municipal Police Station; 1st Provincial Mobile Force Company, Best Provincial Mobile Force Company; 504th Maneuver Company, Best Mobile Force Company in 5th RMFB; Police Service Management Unit of Albay PPO, Best Police Strategy Management Unit;
Women and Children's Police Desk of Camarines Sur Police Provincial Office, Best WCPD; Human Rights Advocates Office (HRAO) of Catanduanes PPO, Best Provincial Human Rights Desk; Regional Finance Service Office 5, Best Regional Administrative Support Unit and Regional Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit (RCIDU5), Best Regional Operational Support Unit.
A total of 11 individual awardees were recognized for their unwavering support and service to the police force.
They were Senior Supt. Jerry Bearis, provincial director of Camarines Sur PPO as Best Senior Police Commissioned Officer (PCO) for Administration; Supt. Paul Abay of Regional Police Community Relation Division, Best Senior PCO for Operations; Senior Insp. Karol Joseph Ricafort of Regional of Regional Police Service Management Unit (RPSMU), Best Junior Police PCO for Administration; Senior Insp. Arnold Reonal of RPSMU, Best Junior PCO for Operations; SPO2 Ma. Ana Coritha Patanao of RPSMU, Best Senior PNCO (Police Non-Commissioned Officer) for Administration; SPO1 Geoffrey Ruz of Naga City Police Office, Best Senior PNCO for Operations; PO3 Zoilo Guerina of Regional Police Human Resource Development Division (RPHRDD), Best Junior PNCO for Administration; PO3 Joker Albao of Naga City Police Office, Best Junior PNCO for Operations and Special Individual Awardee (PNCO); PO2 Glenda Berango of Naga City Police Office, Special Individual Awardee, NUP (Non Uniform Personnel); Teresa Entereso of RPHRDD, Best NUP for Spervisory level; and NUP Rey Orduna of Lagonoy Municipal Police Station, Best NUP (Non-Supervisory level). (PNA)