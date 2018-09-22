Alfelor vs. Alfelor

“Let’s put an end to the time when farmers, tricycle drivers, and poor residents are ignored or belittled by our leaders. Let’s end the time when barangay officials are treated shabbily when they would not accede to the whims of the powers-that-be,” he said.
He admitted that he never expected that the change in the political climate would happen, where he would find himself aligned with Gov. Migz Villafuerte, Cong. LRay Villafuerte, and Cong. Sal Fortuno.
“Of course it was hard to make this decision since I have always been loyal to my partymates,” he revealed.
“But in the end, the interest of the people of Iriga City proved to be more important than anything else,” he added.
Alfelor is the son of former City Mayor Emmanuel “Kulot” Alfelor, Sr., an undefeated chief executive of Iriga City.
Previously, he was elected as the topnotcher city councilor, and ran for mayor in 2013 and 2016.
Alfelor made his statements in front of political backers headed by Gov. Villafuerte, Cong. Villafuerte, Cong. Fortuno, and Iriga City’s political kingpins Atty. Nonoy Ortega of University of St. Anthony, to name a few.
Also in attendance were Frank Bernaldez of Bato, Rey Lacoste of Buhi, Jeff Besinio of Baao, and Fer Simbulan of Nabua.
"Nonokoy" Alfelor, Jr. will slug it out with his first cousin, former mayor Ronald Felix “Gang-gang” Alfelor.