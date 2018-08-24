VM Legacion expects VP Leni, Mayor Bongat to keep their word to support him

|Naga City Vice Mayor Nelson Legacion
This after news broke out that Councilor Nene de Asis has said that she is eyeing the mayoralty post.
In an interview over radio station 91.9 BBS DWLV FM, Legacion emphatically said in Bicol: “Inaasahan ko pong papanindugan ninda an orolay,” he said.
He was referring to earlier public pronouncements of Vice President Leni Robredo, Mayor John Bongat, punong barangays, and barangay kagawads, as early as February this year, that they will support his candidacy.
He also mentioned that despite de Asis’s announcement, many local leaders and organizations have been assuring him of their support.
“I personally consulted the local leaders as well as the former councilors of Naga who remain important to Team Naga on whether I should continue with the candidacy. I have received positive responses regarding my query,” he explained.
He also pointed out that in 2013, he and de Asis already squared off in a survey after the two of them were considered for the vice mayoralty post.
“At that time, the group selected me over her,” Legacion stressed.