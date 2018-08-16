Villamor is new DOLE Bicol Regional Director

RD Villamor replaced RD Exequiel Sarcauga in view of the latter’s retirement last June.
One of the highlights of the event was the ceremonial turnover of the Key of Responsibility of OIC RD Rovelinda dela Rosa to newly-installed RD Villamor.
In his speech, with a hundred nine days left, he stressed: “I will improve on what has just accomplished and try to improve the way it is being done. We have only 3 months before we are graded. In that 3 months time, I will just to try to improve on the accomplishments, plans and programs of DOLE RO 5. I’ll focus on voluntary regularization and on campaign on ending ‘endo’, livelihood and job facilitation.”
The event was graced by the key officials of the Region, including Assistant Regional Director Rovelinda dela Rosa, Provincial Heads, Technical Support and Services Division and Internal Management and Services Division Heads and the rest of the Department’s personnel.
