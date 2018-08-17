Video showing burning of schoolbags in Libmanan goes viral

NAGA CITY (Bicol Standard) – A video of an unidentified male person shouting at the top of his lungs to a group of students allegedly at a school in a Camarines Sur town has gone viral.
According to the person who posted the video: “Bags were burned because students didn’t comply with said restriction not to bring excess things since students were wearing formal attire. Said bags contain personal things such as phone, laptop, money, etc.”
“Is this reasonable? Why are we being treated this way?” the post continues. “We came to school to learn and be a better individual. We are not stupid. AND WE WILL NOT STAY SILENT.”
Another person who posted the same video said:
Allegedly, the incident took place at Bicol Central Academy in Libmanan town.
The video has been shared 1098 times as of 9:37 p.m.
Attempts have been made to get in touch with the school officials, but the same have not been reached as of this writing.
I'm not a victim. We admit na may mali kami. But there's always a reason. Yung mga student na nasunugan ng gamit halos lahat malayo ang mga bahay. And the only reason kaya may dala silang backpack ay para hindi na sila umuwi ng lunch. Kasi in the afternoon may nakasched din kami na gagawin namin para sa projects namin. And dahil naka business attire kami (dress, heels and etc.) kailangan namin ng pamalit. That's why may dala silang backpack. Kawawa naman sila, umuwi sila ng walang wala.
Siguro acceptable pa kung tinapon lang sa basurahan. Pero hindi eh, sinunog pa. We can accept all those punishments para sa kasalanan na nagawa namin. Pero sana next time wag nang ganto.
We are just students. Pero alam din naman namin ang karapatan namin. Those laptops, cellphones, bags and other things na nasunog ay pinaghirapan ng mga parents. Hindi yun mabibili with just a snap of a finger.
Hindi ako hater. Gusto ko lang na malaman din ng iba ang point of view naming mga student.
