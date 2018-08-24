‘Uncultured’ celebrates Bicol contemporary art

|Photo contributed by John Rick Miranda
Dubbed “Uncultured,” the event which opened on August 18, calls into question the notion of the arts and other displays of human intellectual achievement.
Among the participating artists are Dufang, Ako kalag Burabod Artists, Paul Anthony Silo, George Vibar, Ronaldo Bajaro, Ariel Art Borlagdan, Neil Jordan Jerusalem, Troy Carreras, Glenda Navera, John Rick Miranda, Vicky Balunzo, Emman Climaco, Pat Noveno, Djai Tanji, Joyce Cuadra, Dennis Concepcion, Andrea Karlsan Zapanta, Dan Vincent Barotilla, Harold Gomez, Cris Fragata-Gomez, Lemuel Nunez, Grace Guamos, Rigeen Ian Navera, Benny Santayana, Hernan Gamba, and Cyrill Severo.
Apart from the visual art exhibit, musical performances were featured at the event’s opening.
"Uncultured" is but one of the series of arts-related events happening in the Bicol region, which is presently experiencing a boom in art appreciation. (Photos by John Rick Miranda)