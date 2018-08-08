Sorsogon-Samar bridge shortlisted for funding

|Photo via Sorsogon Provincial Tourism Office
During the Bicol Regional Tourism Committee Meeting held on August 7 at the NEDA Regional Center, Rawis, this city, it was revealed that as early as May 2018, the Sorsogon-Samar Link Bridge project has already been shortlisted under the Asian Development Bank (ABD) Technical Assistance Loan for the Infrastructure Preparation and Innovation Facility (IPIF) projects Output 1: Roads and Bridges.
Said bridge will reduce the travel time from Sorsogon to Samar to 30 minutes, from the current three hours by RORO.
It is also expected that the bridge will provide “sustainable economic growth, improve the efficiency in the exchange of goods and services in the countryside, as well as improve accessibility to enhance economic productivity,” according to the project presentation.
Previously, the Philippine government requested a technical assistance loan from the Asian Development Bank to fund consultancy services for public sector investments.
The Sorsogon-Samar project has a length of 25.4 kilometers. It consists of three long span bridges: Allen to San Antonio in Northern Samar, San Antonio to Capul in Northern Samar, and Capul, Northern Samar to Matnog, Sorsogon.
It was also learned this week that a team composed of representatives from the ADB, NEDA, DPWH, and engineers and consultants from China and the UK has already conducted an ocular inspection of the proposed project site.