Sorsogon gov't, Smart prepare SoSorsogon Digital Tourism app

|Mr. Johnny Y. Palanca – PLDT and SMART VP, Luzon Region Head with Sorsogon Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza
The SoSorsogon Digital Tourism app is an initiative that taps mobile technology to provide travelers with timely, relevant, and accurate cultural, historical and tourism information. Through the project, SMART and the Provincial Government of Sorsogon will produce a free mobile application that will serve as a digital travel guide to the Province of Sorsogon and deploy interactive markers and download stations that will use Quick Response (QR) codes and Near Field Communication (NFC) tags to deliver relevant information on the province.
In the signing of the Memorandum of Agreement yesterday, Gov. Bobet Lee Rodrigueza thanked the communications company for its support in promoting tourism in Sorsogon.
“This will encourage more people to visit our beautiful Province, which has a lot to offer. Malaking tulong din po ang teknolohiyang ito para sa dagdag kaalaman ng lahat sa mayamang kultura at kasaysayan ng mga Sorsoganon. This technology will also boost our Disaster Preparedness and Response activities as a result of enhanced communication,” the governor said.