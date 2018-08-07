SM City Daet to open in 2019

Photo via Rosa Mia King
The proposed site for the project is along Vinzons Avenue, a major thoroughfare on the north. Adjacent to the west side of the site is the United Daet Coliseum while residential structures can be found on the south side.
Spanning a land area of 48,590.00 sq. m., SM City Daet will have a ground level, level 2, level 3, and a roof deck level. There will also be 640 parking slots available, the presentation revealed.
Construction will commence later this year and will end on December 2019.