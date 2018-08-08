Rep. Lanete wants to end Masbate's power woes

With House Resolution No. 1066, Lanete seeks “to protect the welfare of the people in Masbate and to propose legislative measures that will provide stringent regulations that are aimed to ensure that such problems will no longer occur in the future.”
Lanete added that according to the Final Disconnection Notice, there was still no firm commitment from MASELCO on when said arrears would be settled.
DMPC, it would be recalled, disconnected the power supply on May 31, 2017.
Meanwhile, House Committee on Energy Vice Chairman Rep. Celso Lobregat of Zamboanga announced that they would monitor the discussions between MASELCO and DMPC in light of the power concern.
Lobregat said they will reconvene in two to three months for the evaluation.