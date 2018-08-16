Premyo Valledor now accepts entries for 2018 Best Novel in Bikol

A new literary prize has been launched by the Ateneo de Naga University Press in cooperation with the National Book Development Board (NBDB), the Institute of Bikol History and Culture and the Ateneo de Naga Center for Arts and Culture last August 14, 2018 at the Richie Fernando Hall, Ateneo de Naga University. Attended by writers, administrators, librarians, students and writers, the launching ceremony was graced by NBDB Chair Neni Sta. Romana Cruz and the writer's prize donor, Victorio C. Valledor, a native of Catanduanes.
The donor who has been very supportive to the NBDB projects shares that he did not hesitate when he was asked by Kristian Sendon Cordero, deputy director of ADNU Press, to sponsor a writer's prize for the region considering that Bikol has a rich literary tradition. Mr. Valledor in his speech during the launching shared to the audience that as a Bikolano, he has never for a minute forgot that he comes from the Bikol in particular in the island of Catanduanes. He wished that thru the writer's prize, the Bikolano writer will continue to reflect, criticize and embrace the many narratives about the region.
"A brief profile about the donor which is available in the internet shows that Mr. Valledor is a man of intelligence and virtues...it is our hope that many Bikol writers will respond to the challenge set by this competition", according to Dr. Noel Volante, Ateneo CCA Director who formally introduced Mr. Valledor to the audience.
Victorio Cabangon Valledor joins the insurance industry since 1967. Starting as a clerk with a small local insurance company, he rose to become the President and CEO of Citytrust Insurance Brokers Phils., the Philippine affiliate of Citicorp Insurance Brokers in 1987. In 1994, Vic, in partnership with Citicorp Nelson Hurst Insurance Brokers, formed a joint venture company in the Philippines known as NHV Insurance Brokers, Phils., Inc. Since then NHV's name evolved to what is now known as Lockton Insurance and Reinsurance Brokers, Phils., Inc. Today, Lockton Phils. is ranked as one of the top ten insurance brokers in the country. It is also one of the most profitable. Mr. Valledor is a graduate of the Harvard Business School OPM Program. Mr. Valledor is also involved in charity work especially in his home province, Catanduanes, where through the Scholarship Foundation he founded in honor of his maternal grandfather, over one hundred scholars have so far completed their technical and vocational education and are now all gainfully employed. He continues to provide scholarships to at least 25 poor but deserving students from his province every year. He is also a member of the prestigious Makati Business Club and Manila Jaycees Senate, among others. He is the immediate past president of the Association of Insurance Brokers of the Philippines and currently sits in its Board as one of its directors.
Fr. Wilmer Tria, the university press director thinks of the said award as a good occasion to rekindle the revolutionary spirit among our writers. "In a time when the public discourse has gone so low, and has been polarized by so many fake news and ad hominem attacks prevailing in our monitors and television screens, we are being called to return to books, to return to writing and critical reading so that we may continue to forge and discern the best things we can offer for our regions, for the nation and for the world", said Fr. Tria. The deadline of submission of entries is on November 30, 2018. A shortlist will be announced on February 2019 and the awarding is set on April 27, 2019 in time for the celebration of the National Literature Month. The winning writer will receive the amount of P 50, 000.00 and a publishing grant from the Ateneo de Naga University Press.
The mechanics and guidelines are as follow:
The PREMYO VICTORIO C. VALLEDOR PARA SA NOBELANG BIKOL is an annual award to be given to the best novel in any Bikol language.
The award is named after Victorio C. Valledor, a native of Catanduanes. He is the current CEO and President of the Lockton Companies.
As someone who hails from the Bikol region, he aims to actively support the development of literature by holding this annual competition and other literature-related activities that will highlight the importance of Bikol contemporary writings. The Bikol language herein refers to the languages spoken in all six provinces (Albay, Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Catanduanes) in the region as identified by the Komisyon Sa Wikang Filipino Language Map. The Ateneo de Naga University Press in cooperation with the National Book Development Board will be the primary agencies responsible in calling for entries, judging the best entry and awarding the winner on April 27, 2019 in celebration of the National Literature Month.
ELIGIBILITY
1.1 The award is open to all Bikol writers of legal age, except to the officers and employees of the National Book Development Board and the Ateneo de Naga University Press.
1.2 Participating writers must register with the National Book Development before they can be considered eligible for the said contest. The NBDB registration form and the Premyo Vallaedor may be downloaded thru the Ateneo de Naga University website https://www.adnu.edu.ph/2018/08/13/premyo-victorio-c-valledor-para-sa-nobelang-bikol-guidelines-and-entry-form/ or may be requested by emailing upress@adnu.edu.ph with the following subject: NBDB FORM-PREMYO VALLEDOR.
1.3 The confirmation form from NBDB will be one of the requirements to be submitted alongside with all other documents. The writers are expected to work and pay their own registration fee.
1.4 For Bikolanos living abroad, their entries need not be notarized; if, however, an entry from abroad is shortlisted, then the Official Entry Form and Grant/Assignment of Rights and Consent for (adaptations) must be authenticated by the Philippine Embassy or Consulate and received by the Ateneo de Naga University Press Staff on or before the April 1, 2019 (Philippine time) of the contest year in order to qualify to receive an award.
MECHANICS
2.1 Applicants must submit an accomplished entry form, which shall contain the applicant’s curriculum vitae with the synopsis of the project, and the final output of the project which shall be submitted in four (4) printed copies.
2.2 Entries must be computer-encoded, double-spaced on 8 1⁄2 X 11 inches bond paper. There should be a one- inch margin on all sides. The page number should be typed consecutively at the center of the bottom margin of each page. The font should be either Arial, Times New Roman, or Book Antiqua. The font size should be 12. All entries must be notarized.
2. 3 The theme/style is open and free. There will be no limit on the number of pages; young adult novels and graphic novels are welcome. In case of co-writing, the writers must declare it in their entry form and they should provide their respective CVs.
2.4 A writer may only submit one entry per year. A translation or an adaptation of a previous or another work is not allowed. Manuscript shall not bear a pen name or the name of the applicant in any of the pages. All manuscripts received with identifying marks shall be disqualified.
2.5. All entries will be judged by three members of the jury who will be identified by the Ateneo de Naga University Press and the National Book Development Board.
2.6 Deadline of submission of entry together with the curriculum vitae of applicant(s) and other requirements shall be on NOVEMBER 30, 2018. NO SUBMISSION BY E-MAIL WILL BE ACCEPTED.
All entries shall be addressed to:
2018 PREMYO VICTORIO C. VALLEDOR PARA SA NOBELANG BIKOL
The Secretariat
Ateneo de Naga University Press
1/F Xavier Hall, Ateneo Avenue, Naga City 4400
Attention: Kristian Sendon Cordero, Deputy Director
2.7 The jury members will announce a shortlist on or before February 28, 2019. Entries that are not selected shall not be returned anymore.
2.8 All shortlisted authors will be invited for a public lecture in the Ateneo de Naga University. The author(s) of the winning entry will be announced in a special ceremony on April, 2019 as part of the National Literature Month Celebration. He/She/They will receive the amount of FIFTY THOUSAND PESOS (P50, 000.00) and a publication grant from the Ateneo de Naga University Press.
3. COPYRIGHT AND OWNERSHIP RIGHT
3.1 The winner(s) hereby grant(s) the Ateneo de Naga Univeristy Press the first option to publish the winning manuscript. The Ateneo de Naga University Press will have the right to produce or authorize to be produced, for staging, telecasting, broadcasting, or cinema or other forms of exhibition from time to time any output of the winning manuscript. The AdNU Press will also be allowed to include excerpts from the winning entries in the respective websites of the sponsoring agencies.
3.2 It is understood that the entry submitted has not been submitted to any other award body or has not received any prize. Any violation of the guidelines shall mean the withdrawal of the prize and any amount paid to the winner shall be returned to the Ateneo de Naga University. The award then will be transferred to the entry which garnered the second highest votes during the deliberation.