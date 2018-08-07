Poe to lead public hearing on media killings

|Grace Poe
In an advisory sent to the Bicol Standard, the Senator’s media team said an inquiry in aid of legislation will be conducted on the performance of the Presidential Task Force on the violence against media workers, particularly in the recent death of Albay radioman Joey Llana last July 20.
This will be under the Senate Committee on Public Information joint with Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, the advisory said.
Said announcement was made in light of the reported high incidence of killings, violence, attacks, and threats towards media workers under the present administration, the media team noted.