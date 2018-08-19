PDEA Bicol intercepts P800K worth of shabu in Albay's Sula Channel

In a report submitted to Aaron N Aquino, Director General, PDEA, the suspects were identified as Ariel Barcelon, 38 years old, resident of San Roque, Legazpi City and a certain Bernardo Dayto, 48 years old also from San Roque, Legazpi City. Ariel Barcelon was previously a subject of PNP Operations for selling illegal drugs but eluded arrest. He is said to be responsible in proliferation of illegal drugs in the islands in Albay Gulf.
The team received information that illegal drugs will be delivered to the island municipality of Rapu-Rapu via Sula Channel.
At around 9:15 in the morning of August 17, 2018, joint elements of PDEA ROV- Regional Special Enforcement Team, Naval Intelligence Security Group, Naval Special Operations Unit and Legazpi PCP 3 led by IA1 Van Dyke Fedilson and under the overall command of Director Christian O Frivaldo, Acting Regional Director, PDEA V served an arrest warrant against Ariel Barcelona a.k.a Ayie which led to his arrest and his cohort, Bernardo Dayto in the vicinity of Sula Channel Point.
The team also confiscated six pieces heat sealed transparent plastic sachets containing suspected shabu, several paraphernalia, mobile phones and one motorboat.
The confiscated illegal drugs weigh more or less 130 grams and have an estimated street value of Php 880,000.00.
“Maritime interdiction like this operation is one of the capabilities of PDEA to intercept drug transportation using the high seas. We are ready to all challenges to counter drug supply in the Region,” Director Frivaldo said.
Suspects are currently detained at PDEA RO V Facility and will be facing charges for violations of the Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.
“Maritime interdiction like this operation is one of the capabilities of PDEA to intercept drug transportation using the high seas. We are ready to all challenges to counter drug supply in the Region,” Director Frivaldo said.
Suspects are currently detained at PDEA RO V Facility and will be facing charges for violations of the Republic Act 9165, or The Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.