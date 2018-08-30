PACC intensifies anti-corruption campaign in Bicol

|PACC Chairman Dante Jimenez
BICOL STANDARD Photo
Jimenez started the dialogue with a brief explanation on the powers, duties, and functions of the PACC, which was formed by no less than President Rodrigo Duterte.
The PACC, under Executive Order No. 43, has the power, on complaint or motu proprio, and concurrently with the Office of the Ombudsman, to hear, investigate, receive, gather, and evaluate evidence, intelligence reports, and information in administrative cases against all presidential appointees in the Executive Branch of the government and any of its agencies or instrumentalities occupying the position of Assistant Regional Director or an equivalent rank and higher.
He said their group will work with the agencies to ensure that projects are completed, turned over, and operationalized on time to prevent undue injury not only to the government but also to the citizens.
Since July 2018, the PACC have been inspecting and conducting fact-finding investigations on government projects in Bicol which are long delayed.
These include the Bicol Medical Center building projects, Calabanga infirmary, the circumferential road at Mayon Volcano, the Naga Airport, among others, according to Jimenez.
Jimenez further noted that 37 barangay health stations in Albay have poor flooring. Said health stations were funded by the national government in an P8.1-billion project by the Department of Health Central Office.
While he said that the PACC is “not on a witch hunt,” he still warned the Regional Directors that his group will go after corrupt officials, as this is the mandate of the PACC.
He further stressed that the investigations will not be based on political affiliations.
Atty. Manuelito Luna, PACC Commissioner, for his part, urged the Regional Directors to police their own ranks by organizing internal affairs offices that will look into irregularities.
“We cannot fail the Filipino people,” Luna told the group.
Jimenez, meanwhile, said that he wants Bicol to be a model region in terms of delivering services to the constituents.
“Ako po Bicolano man, kaya gusto ko kita an pangarogan,” (I am also a Bicolano, so I want us to be the model region) he said.
Except for the Regional Director of DOLE, all Regional Directors and Executives attended the event at Avenue Plaza Hotel on Wednesday afternoon.