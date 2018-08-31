P340K shabu seized in Camarines Norte

Jazel Ponayo, 27, single, of Barangay Gahonon, Daet, was arrested while selling suspected shabu to a policeman posing as buyer around 6:30 p.m., according to Chief Inspector Maria Luisa Calubaquib, PNP-Bicol spokesperson.
The suspect is a high-value target (HVT) on the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency's (PDEA) watchlist, said Cotton Yuson Talento, PDEA-Bicol Information Officer.
The suspect was transacting with a police poseur-buyer at a parking area of Villa Mila Hotel in Barangay Gohomon, Daet town when the drug buy-bust was carried out, Talento said.
Joint elements of the Daet police force and PDEA seized from the suspect a total of 50 grams of suspected shabu packed in several sealed plastic sachets.
The suspect was committed to the PNP Daet station, where charges of illegal drug peddling and possession will be filed in court. (PNA)