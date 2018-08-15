New DepEd Bicol RD to focus on basic education

|Gilbert T. Sadsad
Photo by Connie Calipay/PNA
In a press conference with the members of the local media Monday, Sadsad said this will be his focus as he leads the regional office.
Sadsad underscored the role of basic education in improving the lives of Filipino learners.
He added that he is grateful for the opportunity to serve Bicol, where he began his career in 1988 as a teacher in Magarao, Camarines Sur.
Previously, he was the regional director of Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, and Palawan (Mimaropa).
Sadsad replaced Ramon Fiel Abcede who has been reassigned to the DepEd Central Office as OIC Assistant Secretary for Finance-Budget, Project Monitoring and Procurement.