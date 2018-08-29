Naga City welcomes new police chief

|Senior Supt. Felix N. Servita, Jr.
Servita, who hails from Taguig, Metro Manila, was plucked from his assignment as Director of Catanduanes Provincial Police Office to replace Senior Supt. Jonathan Panganiban.
Panganiban is now assigned at Camp Simeon Ola in Legazpi City.
“Relief and reassignment is a command prerogrative and is very normal in the police organization,” Servita said.
In fact, he said, every one or two years, he gets a new assignment.
Previously, he worked as Regional Chief of CIDG Socsargen, and also in the police offices of Masbate and Camarines Sur.
Reports earlier said that the sudden reorganization is a result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s pronouncement that Naga City was a hotbed of illegal drugs.
However, Servita said the issue is not for him to explain.
“What I can promise you is that I will be very professional, and coordinate with stakeholders of peace and order to serve and protect Naga City,” he said.
Meanwhile, he added that because of the upcoming Penafrancia fiesta, he will call for a staff conference to discuss the security measures that will be carried out.
He also vowed to sit down with the city officials of Naga.
A graduate of the Philippine National Police Academy, Servita is married to a resident of Tabaco City.