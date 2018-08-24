Mayor Deleña slapped with 60-day suspension

|Deleña
This suspension order stemmed from the complaint by Florito C. Pabia, Jr. filed with the Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur.
It was based on the findings made by the Commission on Audit (COA) where Deleña failed to exercise the diligence of a good father of a family in supervising accountable officers under his control thus resulting in gross irregularities in the matter of disbursement of public funds of the municipality of Presentacion to the prejudice of said town.The complainant cited the COA report, which was duly noted by the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, as follows:
1. Cash advances amounting to P35.61-million as of December 31, 2015, which amount remains unliquidated as of December 31, 2017
2. Disbursement vouchers amounting to P11.920-million which were not submitted to the COA until December 31, 2017
3. Undeposited collections by accountable officers amounting to P3.277-million, the same amount remained undeposited
4. Inventory count of property, plant and equipment valued at P17-million and inventory valued at P4.208-million
The Sangguniang Panlalawigan of Camarines Sur has recommended to Gov. Migz Villafuerte to issue the order of preventive suspension against Deleña pursuant to Sec. 63, (a)(2) of the Local Government Code of 1991.
The said order was signed by Gov. Villafuerte on August 14, and was implemented on August 17, 2018.
While Deleña is suspended, Vice Mayor Emon Goyena will assume as Mayor of said town by operation of law.