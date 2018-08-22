Masbate OKs FOI ordinance

Wednesday, August 22, 2018

Masbate Sangguniang Panlalawigan
Photo courtesy of Vice Gov. Kaye Revil
MASBATE CITY (Bicol Standard) – The Province of Masbate has approved the Freedom of Information ordinance in light of President Duterte’s drive towards good governance through a transparent and accountable administration.

This was confirmed by Vice Governor Kaye Revil, who sponsored the initiative, which was also duly supported by all the members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan in this week’s session.

Revil said: “The right of the people to information on matters of public concern is guaranteed no less than in our Constitution. In all transactions involving public interest, a policy of full public disclosure, subject to reasonable conditions prescribed by law is adopted & meant to be implemented.”

“This significant local legislation of our Province, making us 3rd in the country to pass the same would give us a brand new light that in Masbate, your public officials are serious about change & good governance,” she noted.

