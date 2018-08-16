Lumang Kapinunan Art Exhibit to open in Bacacay, Albay this week

The exhibit will feature the works of Bicolano artists including Renato Jimenez, Boyet Lopez, Randy Alzaga, Larry Quirona, Pop Sierra, Caloy Calleja, Jing Bitare Templado, Regine Eina Esternon, Vicky Balunzo, Glenda Navera, Caitriona Nunez, Lemuel Nunez, Dan Vincent Barotilla, Melchor Sabariza, Harold Gomez, Micah Hilotin, Cris Fragata-Gomez, Doodler Gee, Nilo Betito, Jr., Cyrill Severo, Jonnel Batalla, Christine Mae Barnetdo, Niel Bryan Bronoso, Paul Basilla,Jan Angelo Sambajon, Rafhael Barbacena, Edcel Basilan, Shiela Quijano, Tin Barcoma, Grace Campillos, Sherry Yumul, Lan Borlagdatan, Joseph Laurel, Mel Baranda, Jun Tolosa, Antonio Basilla, and Glenn de Guzman.
According to the organizers, the event was named Lumang Kapinunan because the exhibit will take place at Casa Simeon, an ancestral house.
This was the brainchild of Tingkalag Art Group of Bacacay, Albay, with the support of participating artists from Naga City and Legazpi City.
The organizers said they hope the event will inspire not only locals but also those from other places to witness and appreciate the art of the region.
Gallery hours will be from 10:00AM to 7:00PM.