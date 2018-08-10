LGU-Naga to tighten grip against illegal drugs in schools, barangays

|High School Students of the Camarines Sur National High School
File Photo
With the able leadership of the city council, the Local Government Unit (LGU) of Naga will be initiating the integration of 'drug education' in the subject areas being taught in schools.
City Councilor Joselito Del Rosario was more than glad with the passage of his proposed ordinance in the second reading of the Sangguniang Panlungsod (SP) session.
The proposed ordinance aims for the development of a localized values-based and holistic anti- illegal drug curriculum in the formal education system in Naga City.
Said integration in the existing academic curriculum of the Department of Education (DepEd) will be helping concerned agencies in the prevention and cure of the problem in illegal drugs in the community.
City Councilor Joselito Del Rosario said that they are targeting the youth sector as they are one of the most vulnerable sectors in the community.
"Illegal drug is the clear and present danger in our society today...So many families and communities have been destroyed because of these illegal substance," stated Del Rosario in support of the measures they are taking to help the city government resolve the issue.
The members of the SP body further suggested the consultation of the technical working group with the private sectors for further help and assistance in the crafting and designing of the modules.
DepEd-Naga Schools Division Superintendent (SDS) William Gando and Naga City Mayor John Bongat had already expressed support in the said resolution.
Del Rosario said that the process will probably take two (2) or four (4) more years before its proper implementation.
Meanwhile, the newly- elected Liga ng mga Barangay President Antonio Beltran shared the programs that they will be focusing on during his term which prioritizes also the measures they will be taking to help resolve the problem on illegal drugs, among health and education programs.
With their barangay, Bagumbayan Norte, being recognized by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) and the Naga City Police Office (NCPO) to be drug-cleared barangay, they also want to help other barangays in Naga City to obtain such standard.
