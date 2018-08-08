Wednesday, August 8, 2018

LGU Daet warns against improper waste disposal

De Luna

DAET, Camarines Norte (Bicol Standard) – Municipal Administrator Joan Kristine Tabernilla de Luna has issued a stern warning against improper waste disposal, especially in the creeks, canals, and rivers of this town, following the closure of the open dumpsite at Barangay Bibirao last August 1.

De Luna said the closure was in compliance with the order of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources-Environmental Management Bureau (DENR-EMB).

She added that an information drive to remind residents of waste segregation, recycling, and the use of material recovery facilities has been recently launched in support of Republic Act 9003 or the Solid Waste Management Act.

She warned residents commit infractions of the environmental law that they will be dealt with accordingly.

It will be recalled that across the nation, local government units were reminded to comply with the Solid Waste Management Act, otherwise officials will face criminal and administrative sanctions.
